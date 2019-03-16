|
|
Clifton Gilbert Quick PORT EWEN- Clifton Gilbert Quick passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home in Port Ewen. Clifton was born on Dec. 25, 1940 in Kingston; son of the late Mavis Elizabeth Whitaker and Clifton Bishop Quick. Cliff attended Kingston City Schools and graduated from Kingston High School in 1958. Beginning in 1957, Cliff started working at the A&P Tea Company on Broadway in Kingston while he was still in High School. He continued his employment at A&P for 9 years while he pursued and obtained his Associates Degree in Applied Science from Dutchess County Community College, graduating in 1963. Upon his graduation from DCC, Cliff attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration graduating in 1966. Clifton married the former Eileen Mary Steltz on Aug. 29, 1965 at St. Peter’s Church in Kingston, N.Y. Eileen’s brother, the Right Reverend Monsignor John A. Steltz, presided over the ceremony. Cliff enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and was assigned to Myrtle Beach Air Force Base (South Carolina) while he served in the Supply Section of the 352nd Tactical Fighter Squadron attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Cliff was deployed to Danang Air Force Base, South Vietnam in 1969 serving with the 366th Combat Support Group/366th Tactical Fighter Wing. His military awards and decorations include: The National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal (with one Bronze Service Star). Cliff was Honorably Discharged from the Air Force in 1972 and was a member of VFW Joyce Schirick Post #1386 in Kingston, N.Y. After his discharge from the Air Force, Cliff returned to Kingston and began working for Warex Terminals in Newburgh, N.Y., in a variety of positions including Operations Manager and Retail Sales & Service Manager. Cliff retired from Warex after 27 years of dedicated service in December 2002 to spend time with his family and travel. Clifton is survived by his son, Clifton J. Quick and wife Debra of Cortland, N.Y.; his daughter, Kristin Eileen Corbin and husband Michael of Newmarket, N.H.; and five grandchildren: Lillian N. Quick; twins, Ella G. and Maia H. Quick; Caden W. Corbin, and Delaney E. Corbin. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Wallace and husband Charles (Chuck) of Red Hook, N.Y., and brother, Gary B. Quick and his wife Darlene of Kingston, N.Y. In addition to his parents, Clifton was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eileen who passed on Aug. 8, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions be made to VFW Joyce Schirick Post #1386 and/or the . Entrusted to the care of Mr. Luke Keyser of Keyser Funeral Services, in Kingston, N.Y. Services will be private in accordance with the wishes of the family. Friends can share condolences and memories with the family at www.keyserfuneralser vice.com. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Kingston, New York with Full Military Honors (later date to be determined).
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019