Clyde Edward Wonderly, Jr. KINGSTON- It is with great sadness that the family of Clyde Edward Wonderly, Jr., 93, announces his passing on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Clyde was born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 11, 1926; the son of the late Clyde Edward Wonderly, Sr. and Esther Pauline Froehlich Wonderly. Clyde was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Clyde enlisted In the Navy right out of high school. He was the oldest long-time member of the Wiltwyck Country Club and avid golfer. He was honored for his volunteer efforts by the Benedictine Hospital in 2003. He was the owner of The Wonderly Co. for which he was named Ulster County “Business of the Year” in 2009. He retired from the Wonderly Co. in 2013. In 2017 he was awarded a certificate of appreciation in recognition of 28 years of dedicated service to Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery Association. Clyde will be lovingly missed by his wife, Gloria, of 52 years; sons: Lawrence (Norma) of Fishkill, N.Y., and Drew (Su) of Hurley, N.Y.; step-daughter, Renee Schmidt Ferraro of Hurley; grandchildren: Amy Wonderly, Ryan Wonderly, Kyle (Kelly) Wonderly, Jared (Rose) Wonderly, Niki (Nick) Provenzano, and Joseph (Tracey) Ferraro; great-grandchildren: Kaylyn Winne, Abigail Wonderly, Matthew Wonderly, Hudson Wonderly, Gianna Wonderly, Cora Provenzano, Jace Provenzano and Emma Ferraro. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, William; and sister, Lenor Wonderly Butz; son, Todd Wonderly; step-son, Richard Randall Schmidt; and grandson, Shawn Wonderly and his wife Patricia. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Entombment following in the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum, Kingston, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind Inc., PO Box 3950, San Rafael, Calif., 94912.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019