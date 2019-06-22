Home

Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
(518) 943-3240
Col. Sydney H. Penka DDS

Col. Sydney H. Penka DDS Obituary
Colonel Sydney H Penka, DDS SAUGERTIES-Colonel Sydney H. Penka, DDS passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was 83 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Joyce A Penka, Clint Penka, Cindy Penka-Shack, Kerensa and Scott Demarest, Randy Penka-Shack, Jacob Demarest, Michael Penka, Marlee Penka-Shack, Matthew Demarest, Cody and Brandy. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, 11 a.m., at Blue Mountain Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Israel of Catskill, 220 Spring St, Catskill, N.Y., 12414. Arrangements by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019
