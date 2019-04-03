|
Colleen B. Daley SAUGERTIES- Colleen B. Daley, 67, of Latham Circle died Sunday, March, 31, 2019, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home after a brief illness. Born April 3, 1951 in Saugerties she is the daughter of Marilyn Daley and the late Jerome Daley. A lifetime area resident she was a graduate of Saugerties High School 1970 where she belonged to the Art Club and was a Varsity Cheerleader. She was employed briefly at Sawyer Savings Bank. Besides her mother, survivors include two sisters, Darilyn (Greg) Hulbert and Sandra Daley both of Saugerties; her nephews, Chris and Jeff Hulbert; and cousins, Peggy Ramsay, John “Bud” Miller, and Charlie Daley. Her Funeral Service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Colleen’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 4, 2019