1/
Colleen Banks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA, N.Y.- Colleen E. Banks of Oneonta passed away surrounded by her family on Thurs. Oct. 1, 2020, at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Banks, her children: Laurie Sheley, Jessie Lipari, Catherine Boice, Wanda Banks; 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Colleen is the daughter of the late Catherine and Warren Wood of Kingston, N.Y. She was a graduate of Kingston High school and an animal advocate in her community. If you wish to make donate in her name you can do so to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oneonta, N.Y., www.Stmarysoneonta.org or Super Hero’s in Ripped Jeans, www.superherosirj.org. Colleen was an avid Elvis fan, an animal lover (crazy cat lady), friend to all who knew her and loved with all her heart. She adored her grandchildren and would often video chat with them. She will be missed dearly.We will be having a small remembrance at the American Legion located on Broadway next to the highschool on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. Please be sure to uphold all covid guidelines. Masks required guidelines will be posted on the door. Arrangements by the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home 123 Main Street Unadilla. A MADDEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-banks

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westcott Funeral Home Inc
Westcott-Madden Funeral Home
Unadilla, NY 13849
(607) 369-4122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved