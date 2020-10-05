ONEIDA, N.Y.- Colleen E. Banks of Oneonta passed away surrounded by her family on Thurs. Oct. 1, 2020, at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Banks, her children: Laurie Sheley, Jessie Lipari, Catherine Boice, Wanda Banks; 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Colleen is the daughter of the late Catherine and Warren Wood of Kingston, N.Y. She was a graduate of Kingston High school and an animal advocate in her community. If you wish to make donate in her name you can do so to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oneonta, N.Y., www.Stmarysoneonta.org
or Super Hero’s in Ripped Jeans, www.superherosirj.org
. Colleen was an avid Elvis fan, an animal lover (crazy cat lady), friend to all who knew her and loved with all her heart. She adored her grandchildren and would often video chat with them. She will be missed dearly.We will be having a small remembrance at the American Legion located on Broadway next to the highschool on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. Please be sure to uphold all covid guidelines. Masks required guidelines will be posted on the door. Arrangements by the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home 123 Main Street Unadilla. A MADDEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-banks