1/
Colleen Hughes
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Colleen Hughes, 63, of Doe Road died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born Aug. 1, 1957 in the Bronx; she was the daughter of the late William and Julianna Hughes. A lifelong area resident she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1975 and of SUNY Albany. She was employed at IBM in Kingston as a computer technician. Survivors include a sister, Patricia Hughes of Lake Katrine, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her Funeral Service and burial in Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Colleen’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-hughes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved