SAUGERTIES- Colleen Hughes, 63, of Doe Road died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born Aug. 1, 1957 in the Bronx; she was the daughter of the late William and Julianna Hughes. A lifelong area resident she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1975 and of SUNY Albany. She was employed at IBM in Kingston as a computer technician. Survivors include a sister, Patricia Hughes of Lake Katrine, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her Funeral Service and burial in Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held privately.