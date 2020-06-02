Colleen Shay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Colleen Shay, 57, of Kingston, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Rhinebeck, she was the mother of Amir Abad of Walnut Creek, Calif. Colleen lived in California for a while where she worked in gourmet food service. She recently was a case manager at MHA in Poughkeepsie where she worked for a number of years. Colleen had a huge heart and it showed in her caring for her clients and how she treated others. She loved to read and was artistic, enjoying anything to do with flowers. In addition to her son, Colleen is survived by her mother, Gary Ward of Poughkeepsie, two brothers, John G. Shay and his wife Paula of Petersburg, N.Y. and James W. Shay and his partner, Ingrid of Yonkers, a sister, Kathleen Shay of Willow, N.Y. Her Aunt Gail and Uncle Joe Puglielli of Wappinger Falls and Aunt Barbara and Uncle Wayne of Raymond, N.H. and her great aunt June Carr of Beacon. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The funeral service and interment for Colleen will be held privately. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Colleen with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. or the American Diabetes Association, Memorial Processing, 149 Madison Ave., 7th floor, New York, N.Y. 10016 Online condolences may be left for the family of Colleen by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-shay

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved