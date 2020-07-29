1/1
Connie R. Porter
1950 - 2020
RED HOOK- Connie R. Porter, 70, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away tragically on Monday, July 27, 2020. Connie was an eight-year survivor of Stage 4 breast cancer. Born on July 6, 1950, in Rhinebeck, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John H. and Dorothy (Tetro) Moore, Sr., Connie was a 1969 graduate of Red Hook Central Schools. Connie married George Brown Porter and he predeceased her in 1983. Well known throughout the area, Connie worked as a waitress for decades. Most recently, she was a server at Pete's Famous in Rhinebeck, and formerly at Billie's Family Restaurant in Red Hook. Previously she worked at Jamesway in Rhinebeck and she started her career working at the coffee shop at Bard College. In addition to her work, Connie enjoyed gardening, reading and travelling to Cape Cod with her son Adam every summer. One of Connie's greatest pastimes was walking, and she could often be found briskly walking the streets of Red Hook. Connie is survived by her loving son, Adam Porter of Red Hook, N.Y.; her daughter, Heaven Malpass Blakes of Western, Mass.; her two grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Patricia Moore; her nephew and nieces, John Moore, III, Michelle Moore Martin, and Robin Ezzell; her closest cousins, Frances Hogan, Angie Frisenda, Alicia Hughes, and Debbie Bozydaj; along with extended family, countless customers, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, John Moore, Jr. Funeral services will be private and interment will be in the family plot at St. John's Episcopal Cemetery in Barrytown, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Connie's memory to a charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/connie-r-porter

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
