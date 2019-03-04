|
Constance B. Mrowzinski RED HOOK- Constance B. Mrowzinski, 89, of Red Hook and a former longtime Elizaville resident, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on Sept. 21, 1929, in Flushing, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Aidala) Vuozzo. Constance married Joseph Mrowzinski on Oct. 30, 1949 in Flushing, N.Y. Joseph predeceased her in 1994. For 25 years, Connie worked as the Chief Court Clerk for Columbia County in Hudson, N.Y. She served both County Courts and the Supreme Court, retiring in 1995. Active throughout her life, Connie served for 8 years as a Councilwomen on the Gallatin Town Board, she was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years, and served on the boards of Adult Learning Institute of Columbia Greene Community College, and also the Lifetime Learning Institute at Bard College. She was a member of the Elizaville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary since 1962, was a member and 7 year President of the Southern Tier Seniors, and a member of the Red Hook Seniors. Connie was longtime communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook and active in their Ladies Guild. She is survived by her children, Irene Jimenez of Cairo, N.Y., Veronica Ganley of Brewster, N.Y., and Donald (Mary) Mrowzinski of Hilliard Ohio; her grandchildren, Jenna Jimenez, John Jimenez, David Mrowzinski, and Sara Tafone; a sister, Joan Michelini of Monroe Township, N.J.; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Vuozzo of Shelton, Conn.; along with extended family and countless friends. In addition to her husband, a brother, Anthony Vuozzo predeceased her. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Christopher’s Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Interment will be private at the Elizaville Methodist Cemetery, Elizaville. Memorial donations may be made in Constance’s memory to the St. Christopher’s Church- Food Pantry, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2019