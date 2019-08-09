|
|
Constance C. Koehn SAUGERTIES- Constance C. Koehn, 87, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Connie, as most knew her, was born in Graceville, Minn., on April 23, 1932; to the late H. Lyle and Evelyn Carter. She received her Associates Degree from UCCC and then went on to work at the City of Kingston Lab for many years. She was a long standing member of Christ’s Lutheran Church in Woodstock where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Church Council for several terms. She was also a member of the Mid-Hudson Women’s Chorus for many years. She previously was part of the Coach House Players, performing in many plays. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and was passionate about her cats and wildlife in general. She is survived by her former husband, Peter Koehn; her children, Cathleen Molloy and her husband Kevin of Parker, Colo., and Christin Wengert of Saugerties; her grandsons, Ryan P. Molloy of Colo., and Benjamin T. Molloy and his wife Kayla of Colo.; as well as her great-granddaughter, Natalia Curci. She is predeceased by her brother, John L. Carter. Entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial service is planned for October. Donations in her honor can be made to Christ’s Lutheran Church or the animal organization, Delta Rescue. A tribute for Connie can be found at www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 10, 2019