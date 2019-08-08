Home

Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Constance M. Hayes Obituary
Constance M. Hayes REHOBOTH, DEL.- Constance M. Hayes “Connie” of Rehoboth Beach, Del., formerly of Spruce St., Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully at sunrise on July 14, 2019 at her home. Connie retired in 2016 as a teacher’s assistant in the Kingston school district, prior to that she worked for many years at Salvucci’s Resturant and Skytop Steakhouse. Known for her love of family and friends, her kind and generous spirit, along with her entertaining wit and warming smile, she will be missed by many. She is survived by her loving sister and brothers, Kathleen Lucas and her husband Gene, Thomas Hayes and his wife Iris, Michael Hayes and his partner Frank Delia; cherished aunt of Kim and Steve Newberry, Ken Krom, Eric and Erica Krom, the late Tom and Scott Hayes; loving great-aunt of Alex, Dylan, and Colin; as well as her lifelong friends Carol, Stina, and Irene. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the Delaware Hospice,100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del., 19963. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019
