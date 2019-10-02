|
PORT EWEN- Cora Amanda "Honeybunch" Reilly, 89, of Sunset Drive, a lifelong resident of Port Ewen, died while in the comforting presence of her family, Monday, Sept.30, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 11, 1930; a daughter of the late Harry and Cora (Smith) Brandt.Cora loved crafts, crocheting, and nurturing plants. She enjoyed traveling, especially to California, Arizona, and Florida. Most of all she loved caretaking of all the little ones in her family and the neighborhood.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Francis X. Reilly; three daughters, Donna Ausanio of Kingston, Nancy (Raymond) Schick, and Christine Reilly, both of Port Ewen; two sisters, Shirley Gollnick and Joyce Brandt; three brothers, Roger, Chee, and Barry Brandt; six grandchildren, Scott Perry, Amanda Stokes, Jennifer M. Schwark, Jaime Bunt, and Sue and Nick Ausanio; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tristan and Devin Hines, Bailey, Courtney and Ryan Schwark, AJ Stokes, Allison Kipp, Kevin and Dylan Perry, Anna Rosa Ausanio, and Kiera Corrado; and one great-great grandson, River. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.She will be missed by Jaime's “Seeing-eye” dogs, Jonas and Doug.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Linda Marie Bunt (2004) and siblings, Donald Koeppen, Walter, Harry Jr., Ralph, Ronald, Jerry, Johnny, Doris Brandt, and Eileen Bushey,Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory.A memorial service will begin 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park.The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Cora or consider a contribution in Cora’s memory to: The Seeing-Eye, 10 Washington Valley Rd, Morristown, N.J., 07960Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Cora's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cora-amanda-reilly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 3, 2019