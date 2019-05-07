|
|
Cosmo D. Brocco SAUGERTIES- Cosmo D. Brocco died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was 94 years old. Born April 14, 1925 in Kingston; he was the son of Joseph and Olympia Polcastro Brocco. He married the former Kathleen Hoornbeck on Nov. 17, 1951. She predeceased him after 61 years of marriage on Oct. 16, 2012. During World War II he served with the U.S. Army in the European Theatre where he fought on the Italian Penisula and in the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Purple Heart. After the war he returned home and joined Local 17 Laborers Union from which he ultimately retired. A long time parishioner of St. Joseph’s in Glasco, he was a member of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Glasco Fire Co. He enjoyed following the NY Yankees and was an avid bowler. For relaxation he tended to his tomatoes and peppers in his vegetable garden. Along with his wife spent many hours attending local baseball games to watch his grandson play. Survivors include four children, Debbie Brogan, Brenda Berinato, Lisa Setera, and David Brocco; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Timothy, Brandon, Kyle, Karissa, Angelia, Justin, Michael, and Donna; five great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Noah, Sophia, Ryland, and Bryce; and his sister, Antoinette Gallo of Kingston. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Brocco, and five siblings, Theresa Brocco, Elsia Ascienzo, Margaret Gordon, Thomas Brocco, and Joseph Brocco. A Funeral procession will form 10:15 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y., and then proceed to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco where an 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment with full military honors will follow immediately in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Cosmo and his family online at www.Bu onoFuneralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 8, 2019