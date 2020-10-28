1/1
Craig D. Albelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST CAMP- Craig D. Albelli, 55, of Emerick Rd., died Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Albany Med. Ctr. He was born on Aug. 14, 1965 in the Bronx, to Arlene "Sandi" Fogel Albelli and the late Robert Albelli. Craig was a member of the Saugerties Power Boat Assoc. and the Saugerties Elks Lodge #2574. Besides his mother, survivors include his sisters, Robin Stone and Cheryl (Larry) Klein; brothers, Darren (Jill) Albelli and Todd (Martine) Albelli; and nieces and nephews, Ethan, Evan and Sinead Albelli and Mikaela (Ryan) Carucci. His Visitation will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Entombment will be on Friday 1:15 p.m. at the Garden of Memories, Paramas, N.J. Further Obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/craig-d-albelli

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved