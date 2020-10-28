WEST CAMP- Craig D. Albelli, 55, of Emerick Rd., died Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Albany Med. Ctr. He was born on Aug. 14, 1965 in the Bronx, to Arlene "Sandi" Fogel Albelli and the late Robert Albelli. Craig was a member of the Saugerties Power Boat Assoc. and the Saugerties Elks Lodge #2574. Besides his mother, survivors include his sisters, Robin Stone and Cheryl (Larry) Klein; brothers, Darren (Jill) Albelli and Todd (Martine) Albelli; and nieces and nephews, Ethan, Evan and Sinead Albelli and Mikaela (Ryan) Carucci. His Visitation will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Entombment will be on Friday 1:15 p.m. at the Garden of Memories, Paramas, N.J. Further Obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/craig-d-albelli