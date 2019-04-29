|
Craig Smith HURLEY- Craig Smith, 87, of Hurley, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Dover, N.J.; he was the son of the late Ford and Virginia Nygren Smith. Craig attended Lafayette College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Soon after his discharge in 1956 he relocated to Kingston to take a job with IBM where he worked until his retirement in 1990. He later returned to college to learn German and pursue his interest in geology. He learned to ski as a young adult and eventually became a professional ski instructor. He taught until just recently for over 40 years combined at both Belleayre Mountain and Windham. Craig was a member of Grace Community E.F. Church and very active in the local community having volunteered for over 30 years in the Hurley Little League, specifically with the girls softball program. He was a member of the Hurley Heritage Society, the Hudson River Maritime Museum, Trail Sweepers Ski Club, the Marine Corps League and also the Ulster County Civil Air Patrol. His passions included teaching others to ski, spending time in his flower gardens, bowling and golf. Craig is survived by his four children, Laurie Coon and her husband Don of West Camp, N.Y., Michael Smith of Saugerties, Amy Ramsey of Saugerties, and Kathy Lydic and her husband Neil of Centreville, Va., and three grandchildren, Ryan Coon and his wife Jenny, Sara and Emily Ramsey, also survive. In addition to his parents, Craig was predeceased by his wife, Doris Ferguson Smith, who passed in 2010. Craig will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Marine Corps League will conduct their service at 7:15 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at the funeral home, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes Smith from Grace Community Church. Interment will follow in St. Remy Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Grace Community Church, 160 Seremma Ct., Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449 or Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Craig by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019