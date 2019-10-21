|
GERMANTOWN- Dale Flansburg, 82, of Germantown, N.Y., passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by his family on Oct. 19, 2019. He was born on Dec. 4, 1936 in Warrensburg, N.Y., to the late Elwyn Flansburg and Alice Olin. A graduate of Cairo High School, Dale attended Syracuse University prior to joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, which became one of his crowning achievements. He spent the rest of his 38-year career at IBM, retiring in 1993. Dale spent his long retirement being a leading authority on all aspects of the Northeast railways as well as an avid collector of railroad artifacts. When not traveling to auctions or delivering lectures, Dale volunteered his time with Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army, most notably responding to relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Germantown Central School Booster Club, spending many afternoons with his hotdog cart at various sporting events. Dale is predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia Flansburg née Rockefeller. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Johnson of Germantown, Kelli Flansburg (Patrick Cartwright) of Castleton-on-Hudson, Kendra (Brian) McCrae of North Greenbush; grandchildren, Kathleen Murrin, David Johnson, Thomas Maguire, Harper Cartwright, Colin Cartwright, Jonathan McCrae, and Liam McCrae; and brothers, James Flansburg of Virginia and Barry Flansburg of Georgia. He also leaves behind a very special friend, Nancy Porter of Raleigh, N.C. Services will be held at Burnett & White Funeral Home in Red Hook, N.Y. Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a Marine Honor Guard presentation. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dale’s memory to the Germantown Volunteer Fire Department, 181 Main St., Germantown, N.Y., 12526. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dale-flansburg
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 22, 2019