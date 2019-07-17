|
Dale Koerner RED HOOK- On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Dale Koerner, loving husband and father of two, succumbed to the horrible disease of cancer at the age of 46. Dale was born on Sept. 2, 1972 in Kingston, N.Y., and was a graduate of Saugerties High School-class of 1990. After several years in construction, Dale created his own company, Koerner Construction in 2005. On April 2, 2006, he married Kristy Sanborn Koerner. They were raising a daughter, Kayla, and a son, Justin. Dale had a love and dedication for his family, his business, and his Red Hook community. He coached sports, volunteered within the town, and was an active member of Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons. Dale is survived by his wife, Kristy; his two children, Kayla and Justin; his parents, Judy (Williams) and Dan Koerner; his mother-in-law and partner, Sandy Snyder and George Rolfe; his father-in-law and his wife, Mark and Barbara Sanborn; his siblings and their husbands, Debbie and Carroll Ekstom, Jr., Cherie and Dale Tober, Jr., and Lori and Lester Schwark, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Emma Sanborn; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, colleagues, and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. At 4 p.m. members of the Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons of Red Hook will conduct services for their departed brother. At the conclusion of the Masonic services, there will be a dove release. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Dale’s memory to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, Conn., 06901, www.lls.org/ct whv or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memo rial. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 18, 2019