KINGSTON- Daniel Edgar Sickles passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 at home after a short illness. Dan was born to James and Genevieve (Thalheimer) Sickles on April 20, 1935 in Troy, N.Y. As a young boy, Dan was cared for by his paternal grandmother Mary Ellen Doran Sickles and aunts Grace and Gretchen Sickles after his mother died. Dan attended La Salle Institute (1953) and Siena College (1959), where he graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting. Dan later went on to earn his certification in Public Accounting and was a member of the NYS Society of CPAs. Dan started his career at KPMG and then joined the Internal Revenue Service where he spent a long career, retiring in 1993. On Nov. 5, 1960 Dan married Margaret Duffy, a newly-graduated RN from Whitehall, N.Y. Shortly thereafter they moved to Kingston, NY where they became parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church and started raising a family of four children. Dan enjoyed giving back to the community, coaching Jaycee Little League, volunteering with People’s Place and the Boys & Girls Club. He served on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club, including a term as President. Dan loved big family get togethers, enjoying the food, conversation and laughter. Always sharp, he kept up on current events and had a wide range of interests. He was a diehard Red Sox fan and was lucky enough to be in Fenway for the final home game of the 2004 World Series. A very special place for Dan and his whole family is a cabin on the lake in Boothbay, Maine where he helped create a magical place of shared memories for his family and friends. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Sickles; devoted children and their spouses, Kevin (Heidi) Sickles, Timothy (Kathleen) Sickles, Ellen (Dan) Whittemore, and Cathy (Trevor) Barringer. He loved his nine grandchildren: Taylor, Troy and Grace Whittemore; Ryan and Colleen Sickles; Michael and Matthew Sickles; and Megan and Andrew Barringer. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, between 2 and 5 p.m. A procession will form at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Wiltwyck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to either the Kingston Boys & Girls Club, 139 Greenkill Ave, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or People’s Place, 17 St. James St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-edgar-sickles