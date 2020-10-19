RED HOOK- Daniel J. Rinaldi, 73, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, following a courageous battle with illness. Born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Troy, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Charles and Theresa (Danaher) Rinaldi. Dan married Maureen Lynch on April 14, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nev., and she survives at home in Red Hook. Dan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. He earned his Graduate Program Certificate in Health Systems Administration from Union College. He earned both his Master’s in Health Administration & his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. Currently, Dan served as the Associate Executive Director of Finance for ARC- Mid Hudson based in Kingston, N.Y., and was instrumental in melding of the Ulster, Greene, Dutchess, & Putnam counties within ARC. Previously he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y., the Senior Vice President and CFO for Benedictine Hospital/Health Alliance System in Kingston, N.Y., and Senior Vice President & CFO for the Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn & Queens. His professional affiliations included being a fellow at both the American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He also was a member of the American College of Hospital Executives, member of the Board of Directors of the Greater NY Hospital Association, and was an Adjunct Professor at both St. John’s University and at Iona College. Dan was a faithful communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook, NY. He enjoyed coaching CYO basketball, travelling the world and taking cruises, and spending time at his home away from home- Lake George. An avid gardener, Dan took great pride in his tree plantings, and perhaps his greatest joy came from hosting gatherings for family and friends. In addition to his loving wife, Maureen Lynch Rinaldi of Red Hook, N.Y.; his sons, Charles Rinaldi of Red Hook, N.Y., Daniel (Kristin) Rinaldi, Jr., of Florida, and Benjamin (Valerie) Rinaldi of Yorktown, N.Y.; his siblings, Frank (Gail) Rinaldi of Halfmoon, N.Y., Carlo Rinaldi of Halfmoon, N.Y., and Mary (Don) Kenna of Clifton Park, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Julia, Sage, & Grace Rinaldi; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and colleagues. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prayers will be offered at during visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Interment will be private. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required during all aspects of services. There will also be a limited number of people allowed at one time within the funeral home and at Mass. Please pay your respects and take your leave, allowing others to enter. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-rinaldi