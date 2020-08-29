1/1
Daniel Parise
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANCRAM-Daniel Parise 61, of Ancram, N.Y. died on Aug. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. of cardiac arrest. Born on Mar. 19, 1959 in Saugerties, N.Y. Dan was a Grammy and Emmy award nominated event producer in the Live Music/Entertainment Industry and founded Diversified Production Services. Dan’s 30 plus year career started at Metropolitan Entertainment, SFX and Live Nation. He coordinated, produced projects such as The Super bowl Halftime Show, Global Citizens Festival, Concert for 9/11, just to name a few. He worked with artists ranging from The Grateful Dead, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey and The Rolling Stones. Dan loved every minute of his work and was a mentor to many in the business. He created jobs for many people and was the most loyal employer and employee. Aside from his work, Dan was an avid hunter and an amazing cook. He loved to cook/entertain for his family and friends in his downtime. Dan is the son of the late Dominic Parise and Dee “Mayone” Parise, of Red Hook, N.Y. He is also survived by his son Jacob Parise of Huntington Beach, Calif., his brother David Parise of Ancram, N.Y., sister Donna Parise of Red Hook, NY and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid 19, the family will be holding a small private service. If you wish, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to CREW NATION, www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation This is a charity that extends a helping hand to “out of work” touring and venue crew workers due to Covid 19. This was something dear to Dan’s heart. An email address has been setup by DPS for a place to share stories, pictures and memories of Dan. dansfamily@dps-us.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-parise

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved