ANCRAM-Daniel Parise 61, of Ancram, N.Y. died on Aug. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. of cardiac arrest. Born on Mar. 19, 1959 in Saugerties, N.Y. Dan was a Grammy and Emmy award nominated event producer in the Live Music/Entertainment Industry and founded Diversified Production Services. Dan’s 30 plus year career started at Metropolitan Entertainment, SFX and Live Nation. He coordinated, produced projects such as The Super bowl Halftime Show, Global Citizens Festival, Concert for 9/11, just to name a few. He worked with artists ranging from The Grateful Dead, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey and The Rolling Stones. Dan loved every minute of his work and was a mentor to many in the business. He created jobs for many people and was the most loyal employer and employee. Aside from his work, Dan was an avid hunter and an amazing cook. He loved to cook/entertain for his family and friends in his downtime. Dan is the son of the late Dominic Parise and Dee “Mayone” Parise, of Red Hook, N.Y. He is also survived by his son Jacob Parise of Huntington Beach, Calif., his brother David Parise of Ancram, N.Y., sister Donna Parise of Red Hook, NY and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid 19, the family will be holding a small private service. If you wish, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to CREW NATION, www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation
This is a charity that extends a helping hand to “out of work” touring and venue crew workers due to Covid 19. This was something dear to Dan’s heart. An email address has been setup by DPS for a place to share stories, pictures and memories of Dan. dansfamily@dps-us.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-parise