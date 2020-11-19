SAUGERTIES- Daniel T. Ellsworth, 69, of Mary’s Ave., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Peter’s Hospital. He was born in Kingston on June 4, 1951 to the late John and Irene Welch Ellsworth. Daniel graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1969. A civic minded individual, he was a member of the Town Planning Board and Past Zoning Board and the recording secretary for the Town of Saugerties Conservative Party. He volunteered his time as a past commissioner of the Centerville Fire District and a member of both Centerville and Cedar Grove Fire Companies. Daniel was self employed as an electronic repair technician. He enjoyed the outdoors being a part of the Saugerties Fish and Game Club. Survivors include, his wife of 45 years, Maryann; three sons, Brian (Jennifer), Eric (Meredith), and Jason (Kerry) Ellsworth, all from Saugerties; five grandchildren, Amber, Marie, Alyssa, Jason, Jr., and Jack; and a great-granddaughter, Emma; siblings, Lynn (Vince) Betts, William Ellsworth, and Robin (Dave)Prockup; and multiple nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette sts. Burial will follow at the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
