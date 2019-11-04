|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Our Beloved Daniel Webster Thomas, Jr. “DJ” was born on March 22, 1992 at Vassar Brothers Hospital In Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to his parents Lois Ayers and Daniel Webster Thomas, Sr.DJ gained his wings on Oct. 24, 2019, at the young age of 27 years old to be with his sister, Jenna Thomas; grandfather, Lew Ayers; grandmother, Lena Mae Thomas; grandfather, George Singleton; and cousin, Jessica Colleton.DJ was a caring, compassionate and loving soul. DJ was the life of the party, he knew just what to say and how to make everyone laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, he shared a special bond with everyone he met. DJ grew up with his siblings, Jamie, Danny, and Jakaylynn along with his cousins, Crystal Thomas, Destiny Thomas, Gilbert “Mooka” Thomas, Marcus “Mar Mar” Thomas , Lamar“ Puggy” Thomas, Jessica Colleton, Elijah “Junior” Demonia, Travis Thomas, Auntie Bridgette Thomas, and much more. Amongst many things DJ loved rapping and being surrounded by his friends and loved ones. DJ also loved basketball, listening to music by his favorite rapper Rick Ross and Da Baby, blue being his favorite color, making money, and enjoying the finer things in life. Dj is survived by his two beautiful daughters, A’marianna Rose and Ariella Grace Thomas; his parents; and hs siblings, Jamie Peterkin, Danny Thomas, and Jakaylyn Rose Heiser. He is loved by, his nieces, Ameilanna Peterkin And Kai’Yah Thomas, nephews, Kay’Dan Thomas and Josiah Peterkin; his aunts, Bridgette Thomas, Vivian Singleton, Rose Thomas, Norma King, Doris Thomas; uncles, George Lee Thomas, George Thomas, Jack Thomas, Lew Ayers, Robert Palmer; 32 first cousins, and 40 great-cousins. Who all loved him dearly! The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks for all the acts of kindness shown to them in their time of sorrow. Dj will be missed but never forgotten!! Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 12p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-webster-thomas-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 5, 2019