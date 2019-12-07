|
STONE RIDGE- Danielle M. Watson, 74, of Stone Ridge, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. She was born Sept. 1, 1945; a daughter of the late Henry and Marthe Rubinfeld.A long time resident of Stone Ridge; Danielle had been employed as an accountant in NYC.She enjoyed listening to audio books and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Danielle is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Watson; a daughter, Brigitte Joyce and her husband Jason of Stone Ridge; two sons, Nick Prestreau and his wife Kerri of Yorktown Heights, and John Watson and his girlfriend Yetzia of Portland, Ore.; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Brian Prestreau, Logan and Devon Joyce; and two brothers-in-law, Raoul Watson and his wife Dee Dee of Far Rockaway, Jack Wilson and his wife Inge of the Netherlands. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and family members in France.Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service at 6:30 p.m. following the visitation. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Marbletown First Aid Unit, P.O. Box 323, High Falls, N.Y., 12440. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/danielle-m-watson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019