SAUGERTIES- Darin J. Ploss, 43, of Village Dr., died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Hospital.Born Aug. 22, 1976 in Kingston; he is the son of William Ploss (Sue Gordon) and the late Kathleen Ploss. An avid NASCAR fan, he was a stock car racer at the Accord Speedway and enjoyed fishing, camping, and carpentry.Besides his dad, survivors include his life partner, Sandi Smith; three brothers: William Jr., (Lisa), David (Jamie), and Bryan Ploss; nieces and nephews: Cody, Aaron, Kacie, and Connor Ploss, and Brooke Rosendahl.He was predeceased by his nephew, Payton.His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette, Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow at the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019