Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Darren H. Krein


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darren H. Krein Obituary
Darren H. Krein HENDERSON, NEV.- Darren H. Krein, 47, of Moonlit Oasis Lane died Friday, March 1, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1971 in Kingston; he was a graduate of Saugerties High School and earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Environmental Science from SUNY Plattsburgh. He was employed as General Manager and Head of Product Development at Cannabiniers, in Las Vegas, Nev. Darren loved and was passionate about his family, his dear lifelong friends, his work, and all sports-especially football (ultimate Dallas Cowboys fan). He loved to golf, especially with his sister and dad; and he loved his dog, Dexter. Darren was the light in so many lives-bringing love, kindness, optimism and joy to all he met. He never met a stranger. Every room came alive when Darren walked in. This world is a better world because of Darren. Darren was the loving husband of Erika Trenck Krein. Erika passed away on Feb. 24, 2019. Survivors include his parents: Gail Krein-Clearwater and her husband, Dana; and Herbert Krein and Marion Ostrander. Beloved brother of Michelle Burleson and her husband, Boyd, of Abilene, Texas; Rock Star uncle of Jared and Kelsie Burleson; anddear son-in-law of Raymond Trenck. Several uncles, cousins and so many loving friends also survive. His Service of Rememberance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to: Peoples Place in Kingston, N.Y., and Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 6, 2019
