Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrin Bigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrin M. Bigler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrin M. Bigler Obituary
LAKE KATRINE-Darrin M. Bigler, 54, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 unexpectedly at home. Born March 6, 1965 in Kingston; he is the son of Lorranie (Hughes) Bigler and the late Winfield John Bigler.A skilled carpenter and auto mechanic, Darrin attended a diesel mechanic school and also picked up on lessons taught by his late father. He enjoyed passing on the knowledge, teaching his nephews about mechanics and the proper way to fix things. He also enjoyed recreational dirt biking, snowmobiling, and boating.Surviving in addition to his mother Lorraine of Lake Katrine are his siblings; Robin Willis and her husband Jim of the Town of Ulster, Douglas Bigler, Kevin Bigler and Mark Bigler all of Lake Katrine. Nephews Kyle Willis and his wife Ali, Dylan Willis, Shane Bigler and his wife Katie, and a niece Kaylee Bigler. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his father, Darrin is predeceased by his son Keith Bigler, his brother Gary Bigler and his nephew Jamie Bigler.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/darrin-m-bigler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now