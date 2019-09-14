|
|
LAKE KATRINE-Darrin M. Bigler, 54, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 unexpectedly at home. Born March 6, 1965 in Kingston; he is the son of Lorranie (Hughes) Bigler and the late Winfield John Bigler.A skilled carpenter and auto mechanic, Darrin attended a diesel mechanic school and also picked up on lessons taught by his late father. He enjoyed passing on the knowledge, teaching his nephews about mechanics and the proper way to fix things. He also enjoyed recreational dirt biking, snowmobiling, and boating.Surviving in addition to his mother Lorraine of Lake Katrine are his siblings; Robin Willis and her husband Jim of the Town of Ulster, Douglas Bigler, Kevin Bigler and Mark Bigler all of Lake Katrine. Nephews Kyle Willis and his wife Ali, Dylan Willis, Shane Bigler and his wife Katie, and a niece Kaylee Bigler. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his father, Darrin is predeceased by his son Keith Bigler, his brother Gary Bigler and his nephew Jamie Bigler.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/darrin-m-bigler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019