Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Dave E. Burger Obituary
Dave E. Burger KINGSTON- Dave E. Burger, 78, of Broadway Kingston died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born June 2, 1940 in Kingston, N.Y.; he is the son of Edna (Tubby) Sickler and the late Alonso Burger, Sr. Dave was raised in Ponchkockie, N.Y. He was a fabricator for Richard Tank Car Company in Texas. Locally he was also employed as a delivery driver for newspapers, bread and meals on wheels. Surviving in addition to his mother is his daughter, Marie Nichols; and his son, Terry Burger; four grandchildren: Dale Burger, Kayla, and Dave Bulka, and Kyle Toscano; two great-grandchildren; and his stepchildren, Angela Lucena, Robert, Walter, and Cecil Duff. Also surviving are his siblings, Bobby Sickler, Alonso Burger, Jr., and Carey Ward, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave’s brothers and sisters, Ann Boughton, Rusty Sickler, Charlie Sickler, and Amy Burger, all died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will take place at 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 20, 2019
