David B. Andrew, PORT EWEN-David B. Andrew, 62, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, after a two year struggle with brain cancer. He was born June 5, 1957 in Keokuk, Iowa the son of the late James and Marjorie (Chadwick) Andrew one of three children. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Steven, who died as a young child. David is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Andrew, to whom he was married for two brief years, his sister, Dana Randolph, brother-in-law, Jon Randolph, and his favored nephew and niece, Kevin and Katie Randolph. He graduated from high school in 1975 in Ames, Iowa. He worked for several years at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames as a kitchen and maintenance worker before obtaining an Associate’s Degree from United Electronics Institute in Des Moines, Iowa. Following graduation, in 1981, he was recruited to New York by International Business Machines where he worked for 34 years in the Kingston and Poughkeepsie plants prior to his retirement in 2018. Outside of work David enjoyed participating in the IBM softball league and playing tennis when he was younger. He served as Vice President for many years of his Kingston bowling league of three decades. He called his fellow bowlers his New York family. His real passion was golf and he participated in two golf leagues through 2017. He volunteered on the Town of Esopus water chestnut harvester to clear the Hudson River of this invasive species. He regularly attended and volunteered at Grace Community Church in Lake Katrine, N.Y., and more recently also attended his wife’s church, Redeemer Lutheran in New Paltz, N.Y. Entrusted to the care of the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, NY, where family and friends may visit on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 90 NY-32 South, New Paltz on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital at giving.msk.org. To send an expression of condolence, visit David’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 27, 2019