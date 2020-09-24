EDDYVILLE- David C. Dahl, 57, of Eddyville, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. He was born Aug. 6, 1963 inKingston, N.Y., the son of George C. Dahl, Jr., and Ruth (Gromoll) Dahl. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1981, where he played football. In addition to his parents he is survived by his son, DJ Dahl of Kingston; his former wife, Sugs Dahl of Fla.; his step-children, Laura Sloane of Florida and Markie Davis of Pennsylvania; his siblings, George Dahl and his wife Donna of Florida, Carol Rosselli and her husband Dan of Hurley; two nieces, Lauren and Nichol; one nephew, Christian; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus ICU, especially Dr. Catherine Allen and ICU Nurse Courtney Vedder. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. Services will be held privately with inurnment taking place in St. Remy Rural Cemetery, St. Remy, N.Y. Donations in David's memory may be made to: Morning Star Christian Fellowship, 83 East Chester Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for David can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
