David C. Quinn
SHOKAN-David C. Quinn, 57, of Shokan died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Born September 1, 1962 in Kingston, he was the son of Dolores (Baschnagel) Quinn and the late James Quinn. Dave was raised in Phoenicia and was a 1981 graduate of Onteora High School. In addition to his career as a professional mechanic, he also served his community working for the Town of Esopus Highway Department. Dave was most recently employed as a property manager for his dear friends at Tahlia Cedar Farm. He prided himself on attention to detail in every task he undertook. Dave was an avid classic car aficionado and skilled outdoorsman. Among his greatest joys were spending time in his custom garage and sharing good food and a toast with friends and family around the fire pit. Dave mentored many who became his hands and legs as he fought a courageous battle against ALS. Dave is survived by his mother Dolores Quinn of Kingston, his brother Michael Quinn of Kingston, and his loving partner Lisa Sambora of Shokan. He and his family are forever grateful to the members of Dave’s circle of care. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Saint Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-c-quinn

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
