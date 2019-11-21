|
|
STONE RIDGE- David Charles Craig, 70, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, in Kingston.He was born in Kingston on Nov. 20, 1948; a son of the late James D. and Lois M. Palmatier Craig. A brother, James D. Craig, Jr., died in 2002.David is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Elfriede Craig. He is survived by his four children, David C. Craig, Jr., and his wife Brenda, Elke Craig-Stisi and her husband Brian, Erika Craig-Lewis and her husband Wayne, and Kasey Jones and her wife Chrissi. David is also survived by brothers: Wayne Craig, Sr., Larry Craig, Sr., Steven Craig, and a sister, Beth Craig-Boughton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.David served 6 years in the National Guard from 1968 to 1974 and achieved rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Rosendale - Tillson American Legion Post 1219. David worked as a mechanic and a carpenter through the Carpenters Union Local 19 in Newburgh. David enjoyed antique cars and attending antique car shows with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and many pets especially his beloved cat Benny.Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday morning after 10 a.m. prior to the services. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Military Honors will be by American Legion Post 1219 at the funeral home. A reception will follow at the Rosendale - Tillson Legion Hall on Springtown Road in Tillson.The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made in David’s name to www.Diabetes.org (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-charles-craig
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 22, 2019