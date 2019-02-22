|
|
David Daniel Martin NORTH TRURO, MASS.- David Daniel Martin passed away suddenly at his home in North Truro, Mass., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. David was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1960. At an early age his family moved to Saugerties, N.Y., where he was educated at St. Mary of the Snow elementary school and then at Saugerties High School from which he graduated with honors He participated in many school functions including being a member of the varsity soccer team. While working part-time at a local restaurant he developed an interest in the culinary arts and pursued this interest by opening a restaurant , “North of the Border”, in Connecticut. After moving to Cape Cod he continued enjoying the preparation of fine dinners with his friends. David had many interests including composing and arranging music and building and repairing computers. He was an avid follower of current events and was a science fiction enthusiast. David leaves a loving family. His parents, Barbara (Warnecke) Martin and Terrence Martin reside in Tivoli, N.Y. His brother, Paul and Paul’s partner, Sherri Rosenberg, reside in New York City. His brother John and wife, Dawn (Ladanyi) Martin reside in Erie, Colo. He leaves three nieces, Caroline, Emily, and Charlotte (Charley), and two nephews, Luke and Ryan. He also leaves his aunt, Sonja Lachmann, and his uncle and Godfather, David J. Martin, and David’s wife, Mary Grace. A memorial service for David is being planned to be held later in the Spring on the Cape and will be announced later.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2019