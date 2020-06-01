David E. McPeck Sr.
KINGSTON-David E. McPeck, Sr., 66, of Kingston died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 21, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, he is the son of Frances (Lasher) McPeck and the late Eugene McPeck. David served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for 13 years as an electrician for IBEW Local 363, based out of Poughkeepsie. He was a past commandant of the Ulster Detachment Marine Corps League. Before his illness, he enjoyed hiking, long scenic drives, trips to the Adirondacks and sitting at the Ashokan Reservoir. An avid sci-fi fan, he also enjoyed astronomy, particularly watching eclipses. Surviving is his wife of 39 years Judy (Freer) McPeck, daughters Jamie McPeck, Julie Resso and her husband Angelo, Kimberly Miles, Christine Steeghs, Elizabeth McPeck. Many grandchildren, five sisters Sandy McCauley, Laurie Tozzi, Brenda Canale, Cathy Ticcony, Frances Cappillino as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his father, two sons David McPeck, Jr. and Keith McPeck predeceased him. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-e-mcpeak

Published in Daily Freeman from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
