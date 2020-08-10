KINGSTON- David F. Nissen, 65, of Kingston, N.Y., passed at his residence on Aug. 7, 2020. Born on Aug. 3, 1955 in Kingston; he was the son of Allan Nissen and Dorothy Nissen Jacks. A 1973 graduate of Onteora High School, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. When he returned to the area, he worked for a variety of companies before becoming an electrician and eventually starting his own electrical business. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Kyle Nissen; his sister, Terry Cuomo; brothers, Robert and Chris Nissen; cousins, Dick and Steve Nissen; and nieces, Amy Doyle and Natalie Cuomo. He was predeceased by a son, Travis Nissen and a cousin, Carol Nissen Lomonaco. He was a great dad, who never missed a single game or pitch. He loved his sons and did everything he could for them. An avid New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed many sports, including skiing, fishing and Tae Kwan Do, achieving a black belt. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. The service, with military honors by Joyce Schirick VFW Post #1386, will be private at Mt Pleasant Rural Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Albany Housing Coalition Inc, 278 Clinton Ave., Albany, N.Y., 12210 to help them provide sustainable solutions to veterans’ homelessness. For more information, please visit ahcvets.org
