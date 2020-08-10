1/1
David F. Nissen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- David F. Nissen, 65, of Kingston, N.Y., passed at his residence on Aug. 7, 2020. Born on Aug. 3, 1955 in Kingston; he was the son of Allan Nissen and Dorothy Nissen Jacks. A 1973 graduate of Onteora High School, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. When he returned to the area, he worked for a variety of companies before becoming an electrician and eventually starting his own electrical business. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Kyle Nissen; his sister, Terry Cuomo; brothers, Robert and Chris Nissen; cousins, Dick and Steve Nissen; and nieces, Amy Doyle and Natalie Cuomo. He was predeceased by a son, Travis Nissen and a cousin, Carol Nissen Lomonaco. He was a great dad, who never missed a single game or pitch. He loved his sons and did everything he could for them. An avid New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed many sports, including skiing, fishing and Tae Kwan Do, achieving a black belt. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. The service, with military honors by Joyce Schirick VFW Post #1386, will be private at Mt Pleasant Rural Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Albany Housing Coalition Inc, 278 Clinton Ave., Albany, N.Y., 12210 to help them provide sustainable solutions to veterans’ homelessness. For more information, please visit ahcvets.org. A tribute for David may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-f-nissen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved