ULSTER PARK- David F. Schwartz, 52, of Ulster Park, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.Born in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of David A. of Ulster Park and the late Patricia (Dugan) Schwartz.David worked as a tow truck driver for Perry’s Mobil, a security guard for the Shire Reeves Security, at ARC in the transportation department, and as a tow truck driver for Mobile Tec. He was a frequent visitor at the American Legion Hall in Lake Katrine, and enjoyed watching movies of all genres-both old and new. He loved barbeques and could be found manning the grill and doing all the cooking. He was happiest spending time with his many friends and family members, especially his son, Patrick, and grandson, Logan.Survivors include his father, David A. Schwartz of Ulster Park; his son, Patrick Terwilliger of Port Ewen, N.Y.; his grandson, Logan Terwilliger of Port Ewen, N.Y.; his sister, Jackie Orr and her husband, Eric of Accord; and his two nieces, Tarin and Moriah Orr of Accord.In addition to his mother, David was predeceased by his brother, Robert Dugan; his niece, Hope; his nephew, Justin; and several aunts and uncles.David will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Cantor Robert Cohen of Congregation Emanuel, officiating.Interment will be privately held.A memorial barbeque will be held in the summer, at a date to be decided by his family.Simpson-Hammerl is honored to assist David’s family with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of David by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-f-schwartz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 22, 2020
