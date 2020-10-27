LAKE MAY- David James Morris, 51, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Florida. Born Dec. 25, 1968 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Robert and Roseline (Komasa) Morris. David worked in law enforcement for over 20 years. Employed as a corrections officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at Otisville Correctional Facility and locally with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division. He worked as a police officer for the Town and Village of Saugerties Police Department and Kingston Police Department. Known to always have his brothers and sisters six and as a stand-up guy from the local community. David received many awards and commendations within his career in law enforcement including: Honorable Service Award 1991 & 1993, Life Saving Awards 1993 & 2003, Officer of Quarter 1999, Excellent Duty Award 2002, Citation Awards 2004 & 2005, and Gold Merit Award 2004. More recently David was employed at Shoprite or “Shopwrong”. He enjoyed making work light and entertaining with his coworkers. David is survived by his daughter, Marissa Morris; son-in-law, Rick Alvarez; his sister, Colleen Scherrieble; brother, Robert Morris, Jr.; his life partner, Tracy Carrol; uncle, Nicholas Morris; nephew, Jonathan Scherrieble; grandson, Alaric Alvarez; and many great friends and extended family. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-james-morris