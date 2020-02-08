|
LITTLE FERRY, N.J.- David John Heil, Sr., was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Teaneck, N.J. He passed away peacefully at his home in Little Ferry, N.J., surrounded by family on Feb. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elaine; his children, Lisa Benincasa (James), Ray Sperle (Kris), DJ (Shanhaz Ali), Michael (Claudia); his grandchildren, Brenden (Christy), Chris, Tyler, Trinity, Jarin, Jasmin, Jayden, Jia; as well as his two sisters and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leukemia research at John Theurer Cancer Center. Donations may be made payable to: Hackensack UMC Foundation, with “In honor of David Heil” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: Hackensack UMC Foundation Attn. Nancy Kennedy, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, N.J., 07644. A memorial service will be held for family and friends. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-john-heil-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 9, 2020