LITTLE FERRY, N.J.-David John Heil Jr., (DJ) was born on Dec. 26, 1979 in Kingston, N.Y. and passed away at this home in Little Ferry, N.J. on June 6, 2020 at the age of 40. He is survived by his fiance´e Shahnaz Ali, their children Jarin, Jasmin, Jayden, and Jia. His mother Elaine Heil. His siblings Lisa (Jim) Benincasa, Ray (Kris) Sperle, and Mike (Claudia) Heil. His nieces and nephews Brenden (Christy) Benincasa, Christopher Benincasa, Tyler Benincasa, and Trinity Sperle. Small gatherings will be held 6/12 (Friday) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 6/13 (Saturday) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please contact Shahnaz or Lisa. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-john-dj-heil-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.