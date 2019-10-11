|
STONE RIDGE- David M. Girard, 50, of Stone Ridge passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was doing what he loved - hiking at Indian Head Wilderness State Forest in Greene County, N.Y.David was born in Mt. Holly, N.J., July 23, 1969; a son of August and Sandra Girard of Stone Ridge. He attended Kingston High School and Ulster County Community College. Davis worked as a member of IATSE Local #353 of Sullivan County and was employed at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. David loved the outdoors and was an avid camper and hiker. He was at one with the earth and had great interest and respect for Native American culture. His second love was music and working with the union crew. He had a green thumb and enjoyed cooking with herbs from his herb garden. His hobbies included reading, repurposing and restoring furniture, and talking to the chipmunk who nested by his back door. David will be remembered most for his artistic talent and creative passion, imaginative jewelry design and fun - loving spirit. David will be sadly missed by all who loved him.David was predeceased by a sister, Christa L. Girard, and a brother, Michael L. Girard.In addition to his parents, David is survived by his daughters, Stellablue and Raven Girard of Stone Ridge, and his sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Tony Gregory of Statham, Ga. He is also survived by his nephew, Landon Gregory, his niece, Leah Gregory, and many other family members and dear friends.Friends may call at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate his life. Cremation will be at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Gloversville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in his memory to The Natural Heritage Trust 501C3, a non profit organization, for the preservation on NYS parks for hikers and campers to enjoy. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-m-girard
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019