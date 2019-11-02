|
TOWN OF ULSTER- David P. Beesmer, 54, of the Town of Ulster died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 13, 1965 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Jacqueline (Singer) Beesmer and the late George Beesmer. David was a self-employed videographer and photographer. He worked with musicians, venues, and municipalities to showcase local talent, local events and the beauty of the Hudson Valley. He dedicated hours of his time to work with local charities within his community. He will be fondly remembered by those who knew him as Front Row Dave. Surviving are his siblings, Cathy Robinson, Ronald Beesmer and his wife Janet, Linda Beesmer, and Brian Beesmer and his wife Judy. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Plans will be announced by Brian Beesmer regarding a memorial service to be held in the near future. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019