ST. REMY-David P. McGrath, 69, a resident of St. Remy, N.Y. died on Nov. 13, 2020, at home of esophageal cancer, an illness that he met with selfless courage. He was the son of the late Clara M. McGrath and Dr. Stephen T. McGrath. David was born on Quonset Point Naval Base in Rhode Island and grew up in Kingston, N.Y., where he attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and Kingston High School. David was a teenager when he met his wife Jane, whom he referred to as his rock. They married in 1976 and settled in St. Remy, where they raised their three daughters. This was a home and a family that he loved. There were the memories of his children now grown. There were the trees he planted for Jane on Mother’s Day. David started McGrath Builders and for over 35 years built homes throughout the Hudson Valley region. He was a master carpenter known for his integrity, whose work was described as beautiful and meticulous. He was proud of his work and the relationships he formed and kept over many years. David would often refer to himself as a woodsman. There were all the trails and woods he walked and knew and loved. He would say how good the woods smelled. One of the sweetest pleasures for Dave and Janie were the years of camping with their dog Belle and later Chip. He chose to live life simply. A game of golf. A New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. Visits from his children and grandchildren. Connecting with family and friends. And above all being with Janie. In the early months of David’s illness his friends had a large gathering at Tony’s Pizzeria to stand by him with love and support that continued in all the days that followed. A private man he was touched and deeply grateful for this. David inspired that kind of friendship. He himself was a loyal and compassionate friend. He was attentive, earnest and quietly tender hearted. In addition to his wife Jane, David is survived by his daughters Kerri McGrath, Elizabeth McGrath, Melissa Krajewski and her husband, Frank; his grandchildren Reilly McGrath-Reynolds, Connor, Devynn and Drew Krawjewski; his sister, Lisa McGrath and her wife Marla Maritzer; his sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, Susan and Walt Turk, Stewart and Carol Doherty and Helen Grond; and his nephew, Ian McGrath. David was predeceased by his brother, Stephen A. McGrath. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
