|
|
David Peter Sawick MARCO ISLAND, FLA. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, David Sawick “Dave” husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife Camilla of 34 years and their children, Annalisa, Nicole and Eli. Dave will also be fondly remembered by his father Peter Sawick, stepfather Jerry Lynch, his siblings Richard, Deborah (Robert) Andriano, Michael (Patty), Edward, Robert (Robert), nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Dave is preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Lynch Dave was born on Feb. 9, 1954 in Troy, N.Y. and grew up in Kingston, N.Y. After graduating from SUNY Cortland, he attended graduate school at Perdue University where he met Camilla in 1980. They were married in 1984. He then spent his entire career at Abbott Laboratores/Abbvie in Research and Development and Licensing and Acquisitions. He retired in 2014 after 30 years, moved to Florida and became part owner of a company called SAJE Pharma. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held in Gurnee, Ill. (Sunday, July 21, 2091 at Primo from 3 to 7 p.m. and in Marco Island, Fla. (Sat., Jan. 4, 2020). Memorial donations in memory of Dave can be made to IMAG History and Science Center by clicking on the following link https://theimag.org/davidsawick/
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019