David Rodney Carey HELENA, MONT.- David Rodney Carey of Helena, Mont., passed away in his home on July 31, 2019. He was born to Ellen Colleen and Elbert Rodney Carey of Kingston, N.Y., on Feb 1, 1950. David joined the U.S. Army in March of 1970 and served as a private. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and obtained the class of marksman for rifles. After his military service he travelled around the USA before settling down in Helena, Mont., where he found love and had his only son Devon Martinez. For much of his life he worked as a landscaper. David always loved baseball and tennis and had been a good baseball player in his youth. As an adult he became passionate about photography and the great outdoors - he spent a lot of time photographing the backroads and beautiful landscapes of our great nation. He was also an amateur artist creating several drawings in his spare time. David was preceded in death by his father Elbert Rodney Carey. He is survived by his son, Devon Martinez; his sister, Ellenor Ruth Dussy; and his mother, Ellen Colleen Carey. His ashes will be returned to his mother in New York, his birthplace, and a memorial headstone will be placed at Fort Harrison in Helena Montana.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019