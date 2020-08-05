1/1
David W. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- David W. Wells, 64, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center. Born Oct. 24, 1955 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John and Gladys Parham Wells. A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1973, Dave was employed for many years at the Ferroxcube Corp., and later at Ashley Homes, Inc., in Saugerties. In recent years he was an employee of the circulation department of the Kingston Daily Freeman. Survivors include a brother, John Wells of Texas, and numerous friends. A Funeral Procession will form 5:45 p.m Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, thence to the Mt. View Cemetery where at 6 p.m. his burial will take place next to family members. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-w-wells

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved