MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- David W. Wells, 64, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center. Born Oct. 24, 1955 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John and Gladys Parham Wells. A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1973, Dave was employed for many years at the Ferroxcube Corp., and later at Ashley Homes, Inc., in Saugerties. In recent years he was an employee of the circulation department of the Kingston Daily Freeman. Survivors include a brother, John Wells of Texas, and numerous friends. A Funeral Procession will form 5:45 p.m Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, thence to the Mt. View Cemetery where at 6 p.m. his burial will take place next to family members. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-w-wells