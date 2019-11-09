|
|
SAUGERTIES- David Whitmer Hart, 90, of Saugerties, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 at the Northeast Center in Lake Katrine.He was born Sept. 16, 1929 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Warren and Carolyn (Bowen) Hart.For many years David worked as a sales representative for Hopewell Precision in Hopewell Junction before his retirement. David was a member of Hidden Harbor Yacht Club in Port Ewen. He enjoyed boating and sailing and spent many summers with his family on Block Island. David served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II from 1946 to 1949, achieving the rank of Sargent.He is survived by his sons; Stephen Hart of Kingston, Douglas (Beth) Hart of Bonita, Calif., and John (Rita) Hart of Cottekill; his daughter; Susan Hart of Miami, Fla., and his three grandchildren.Entrusted to the care of the A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, the family will receive their friends on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m.To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.CarrFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-whitmer-hart
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019