MOUNT MARION- Dawn M. Maloney passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was 51 years young. She was born Feb. 15, 1969 in Kingston, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Sandra Smith Fogarty and Donald Fogarty, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Donald Fogarty, Jr., in 2015. She worked at Mount Marion Elementary School as a Teacher’s Aide where the kids at her job brought her so much joy, particularly Eli, who stole her heart. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family, her best friend, Dave and her fur-babies, Chloe and Charlie. She had a love for animals, she raised tortoises and bearded dragons in her earlier years. In recent years, she found a joy for raising chickens and ducks. She also spent time caring for her great-niece Miss Chloe Ann who was her world and referred to her as No-No. For relaxation, she spent time on her porch during the nice weather and enjoyed listening to music, her favorite being Michael Jackson. She also found joy in watching NCIS: Los Angeles, The First 48 and other similar shows. Survivors include her three children, Tiffany Fogarty of Kingston, and Matthew Fogarty and Cammeron Maloney, both of Mount Marion; her sister, Deborah Fogarty also of Mount Marion; her nieces and nephew, Kathleen Morse, Donald Fogarty, III, and Leah Fogarty; her great-nieces, Jocelyn Fogarty and Chloe Ann Shultis; her dearest friend, David Alexander; her fur babies, Chloe and Charlie; and her grand fur babies, Callie, Simba, Nala, and Catson. Aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. A Funeral procession will form 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y., and then proceed to St. John the Evangelist Parish Center in Centerville, where a 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Cremation will follow at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Friday from 2 until 4 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center as well as the American Cancer Association. Please offer your condolences for Dawn and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dawn-m-maloney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2020