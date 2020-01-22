Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Marczewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn M. Marczewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn M. Marczewski Obituary
CLIFTON PARK- Dawn M. Marczewski, 72, of Clifton Park, began her eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.Dawn had worked for over 20 years at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., where she had been a CAT scan technologist. Dawn was a natural caregiver with strong empathy and compassion who always strove to make her patients’ experiences better.Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at theGordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, N.Y., 12065, where there will also be a Funeral Service that evening beginning at 7 p.m.For the complete obituary and to offer on-line condolences, please visitGordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dawn-m-marczewski
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -