CLIFTON PARK- Dawn M. Marczewski, 72, of Clifton Park, began her eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.Dawn had worked for over 20 years at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., where she had been a CAT scan technologist. Dawn was a natural caregiver with strong empathy and compassion who always strove to make her patients’ experiences better.Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at theGordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, N.Y., 12065, where there will also be a Funeral Service that evening beginning at 7 p.m.For the complete obituary and to offer on-line condolences, please visitGordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dawn-m-marczewski
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 23, 2020