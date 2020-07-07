1/1
Dawne M. Szymanski Shaffer
1971 - 2020
NEW PALTZ- Dawne M. Szymanski Shaffer, 48, of New Paltz, formerly of Reynolds St., Kingston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1971; a daughter of Edmund and Marianne (Miller) Szymanski of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Reynolds St., Kingston. Dawne was a graduate of Kingston High School class of 1989, and was most recently employed as a lab technician for Charles River Laboratories in Stone Ridge. She was formerly employed as a shipping and receiving manager for K-Mart Kingston, and also a clerk with Cumberland Farms in both Port Ewen and New Paltz. She loved music of the 1960s, was crazy about Disney collections and loved anything angels. In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Christopher G. Shaffer of West Hurley; one sister, Theresa (Alan) Kelly of Stone Ridge; and three nephews, Kyle of New Windsor, and Evan and Alan of Stone Ridge. She is predeceased by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Memorial visitation will be held at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 3 p.m. Due to NYS mandates, funeral home occupancy is limited and a wait time may be necessary. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Dawne, or a contribution in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org/donate Send her family an expression of condolence by visiting Dawne's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dawne-m-szymanski-shaffer

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
Funeral services provided by
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
