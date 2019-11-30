|
|
WEST HURLEY- Deborah Beatty, of West Hurley, died at home, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the daughter of George and Margaret (Van Etten) Dvorick. Debbie was a Certified Nursing Assistant; she was previously employed by Ulster County and Ten Broeck Commons for Rehabilitation & Nursing. She later worked as a private duty assistant. Debbie was known for having a kind and giving heart, she would always be willing to help anyone in need. Debbie enjoyed Bird Watching and spending time with her beloved dog Hunter. Debbie is survived by her loving husband Robert J. Beatty Jr., three sons, Edwin Stokes of West Hurley, Robert J. Beatty III, and his wife Phyllis of Kingston, Michael Demand of West Hurley, a sister, Diana Demand of Gilford, Conn., and her granddaughter Cara Beatty of Kingston. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Woodstock Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name in the form of contributions to The , 55 Wacker Dr. Suite 1150 Chicago, Ill. 60601 Condolences may be left for Debbie’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-beatty
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019